I wonder if this expansion is also fueled by the construction lobby. It seems there is always enough money to build new roads, but never enough to repair the ones we have in our community. It also bothers me that mass transit is ignored as a major means of solving the problems of pollution and the high cost of gasoline. I wish we could rebuild our Legislature and some of our other governing bodies! Now that would be a real service to our community.

via www.shepherd-express.com