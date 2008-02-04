Wow!!!!!!!!!!!

Instead of watching the mind-numbing pre-Super Bowl program, we watched C-SPAN and saw what Andrew Rosenthal of the L.A.Times called "the most fantastic rally in 20 years of covering presidential campaigns."

It was held at UCLA and featured Michelle Obama, Oprah, Stevie Wonder (who fell off the platform with Michelle--no damage) Caroline Kennedy, and last but not least, Maria Shriver. it was a blast and it was an event other candidates could never duplicate--not in a hundred years.

Barack has the momentum and I think he will carry California. If he does, credit his wife and some incredible women who know how to put on a rally. Oprah said, "Some call me a traitor to women. I'm not a traitor, I am a free woman who has the right to choose." Good stuff.

Exxon: By any measure, the $40.6 billion in profits last year is worth noting--and worth raising hell over. NYT reported that the $404 billion in sales, exceeded (I'm not making this up) the gross domestic product of 120 countries. Exxon Mobil earned $1,287 every second of 2007. All this while 2 million families nationwide face the loss of home, dreams, safety and pride. What the hell is going on? you may feel sorry for those families, but I weep for Chevron with a paltry $18.7 billion." It's tough being number 2.

100 Years or more: The delusional John McCain is scrambling to explain his inexplicable comment that we could stay in Iraq for 100 years "because the surge is working, we are winning and the American people only care about casualties." When asked about it yesterday he said it is the wrong question to ask.

That cockamamie notion should knock him on his posterior. Speaking of casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon finally, my friends, told us, my friends, that "total casualties through January 5, 2008 is 72,000." And, my friends, my friends, my good friends...well, you get the picture.