Zamarripa Has Earned Another Term in Office

Onthe city’s Near South Side, we are recommending JoCastaZamarripa in Assembly District 8 for re-election. She representsher district very well. Zamarripa has been a strong advocate for women,the LGBT community, immigrants, migrant workers and students. She has strongprogressive values and has stood up for clean government and elections so thatall Wisconsin voices are heard in our democratic process. We think Zamarripahas earned the vote of the residents of the 8th District and will continue tofight for the best interests of her constituents.