201 E. Main St, City of Waupun, Wisconsin 53963
A&E Venue, Event Venue, Theater
809 W. Starin Road, City of Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
Hyland Hall is on the UW-Whitewater campus and houses the College of Business and Economics. The Timmerman Auditorium is on the first floor.
643 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A&E Venue, Art Gallery, Event Venue
2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
A&E Venue, East Side, Event Venue
3770 South Pennsylvania Avenue, City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
$ - Under $12, A&E Venue, Theatrical Tendencies
3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 2, City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
A&E Venue, Event Venue, St. Francis, Theater
207 E Buffalo St #600, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
1109 North 8th Street, Sheboygan, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53081
The Frank Juarez Gallery specializes in painting, photography, sculpture, video, installation, and mixed media works by contemporary artists based in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. We aim to create an accessible, educational, and engaging exhib...
A&E Venue, Art Gallery
1615 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
525 N. 13th St., Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Marquette\'s Studio Theatre is in the same building as The Helfaer Theatre. Enter into the main lobby and follow the hallway to your immediate right.
11400 W. Silver Spring Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53225
$ - Under $12, A&E Venue, Event Venue, North Side
1360 N. Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A&E Venue, Event Venue, Museum
2419 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
525 N. 13th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
A concert reading of the play by Jan Maher and Nikki Nojima Louis with music, celebrating a century of the Women’s Peace Movement around the world, told through the voices of peace activists from World War I to the present, and performed by a ...
832 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
During the 1970s, artist Celine Farrell took welding, metallurgy and foundry classes at Milwaukee Area Technical College. By 1980, she had created a set of techniques to create aluminum castings from polystyrene patterns. Over the next 33 years...
116 W Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Named for its location along the Milwaukee River, The Riverside Theater is one of the most opulent of Milwaukee’s theaters, welcoming high caliber artists ranging from Kevin Hart and Neil Young to Norah Jones and Aretha Franklin.
A&E Venue, Event Venue, Music Venue, Theater
255 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A&E Venue, None, Theater
2225 N. Humboldt Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
A&E Venue, Art Gallery, None
6801 N. Yates Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
215 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
