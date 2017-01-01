ALL
1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Written and directed by former Seinfeld writer Pat Hazell, A Kodachrome Christmas stars Milwaukee\'s own John McGivern as cable access TV hostess Earlene Hoople, the self-proclaimed \"Queen of Rural Media,\" as she records her Christmas special be...
Event Venue, Music Venue
12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
116 W Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Named for its location along the Milwaukee River, The Riverside Theater is one of the most opulent of Milwaukee’s theaters, welcoming high caliber artists ranging from Kevin Hart and Neil Young to Norah Jones and Aretha Franklin.
A&E Venue, Event Venue, Music Venue, Theater
200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Music Venue, None, Third Ward
7211 W Burleigh St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53210
$ - Under $12, Coffee, Music Venue, West Side
