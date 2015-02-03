Woman Up! at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center

Chic, motivational, illuminating—these are just a few of the many words that women leaving last year’s event used to describe Woman Up! Now in its second year, Shepherd Express ’ woman-dedicated festival is brimming with possibilities for “the better half x93 from all walks of life. Guests can expect plenty of shopping, wine tastings, massages and food samples alongside exciting and very interesting stage presentations, an electrifying fashion show and a plethora of motivated women hailing from the greater Milwaukee area who are looking for a great way to spend a February Saturday afternoon.

The 200-plus woman-focused exhibitors and vendors that will fill the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center on Saturday, Feb. 7 range from health, fitness and wellness professionals to fashion and makeup gurus to financial advisors and business coaches. “There are so many different types of women and one woman can be so many different things, x93 says Event Coordinator Heather Pechacek. “We have put together a fantastic group of exhibitors to encompass as many of those different aspects as possible. x93

“Last year when my two friends and I came to the first Woman Up!, we didn’t know what to expect, x93 says Susan from Wauwatosa. “We thought we would spend an hour there and then go Downtown for a bite to eat. After we left—almost four hours later—we were feeling great about ourselves. We loved the fashion show, sampled some fine wine, got totally psyched up to try some new things in our lives (I got back on a regular yoga schedule) and we just had a great time. We are coming back again this year with a few additional friends. It was just fun. x93

“I have to admit, I was talked into going last year. But I was more than pleasantly surprised by the experience! x93 says Mary from Bay View. “There was so much to see and so many interesting people to talk to. I’m glad that an event like Woman Up! finally exists. It was fun, educational and I didn’t feel like I was being talked down to. x93

Wendy Baumann, president and CVO of Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation, says it is “a pleasure to serve as this year’s Woman Up! Advisory Committee Chair. I believe the lineup of programming on our stages along with the large number of booths embracing and supporting women will be a total hit! It is about health and wellness and finance and business and sheer fun. x93

While making valuable connections with other women who work hard and play hard, guests can enjoy a wide range of samples from 30 food and beverage vendors, some quite unique and others just our local favorites, including Great Lakes Distillery, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Sweet Eats Bakery & Café, Fava Tea Company, Water 2 Wine and Afro Fusion Cuisine. This is a great opportunity to try new fare, imbibe delicious drinks and mingle with Milwaukee’s top foodies.

Boelter Companies will present a “Women in Food Service Panel x93 at the Body Up! Stage at 1 p.m., exploring what drives some of the biggest names in the Milwaukee restaurant scene and what makes the restaurant industry a life-long passion. Rachel Blair, buyer for Boelter Foodservice, says guests can expect “an approachable look into the unique issues that women face in the restaurant industry, especially as they grow within their operations. Hearing first-hand from some of the top names locally about what drives them to succeed will be eye opening. Our goal is a totally relaxed conversation where our panel members can speak freely and openly. x93

The panel is just one of 12 inspiring presentations spaced throughout the day at the event’s three stages. Emceeing are four local TV and radio personalities: Katrina Cravy from FOX 6 News, Leigh McNabb and Alley Faith from 103.7 KISS FM, and Elizabeth Kay from 99.1 The Mix. These Milwaukee celebrities at Woman Up! provide local and accessible models for strong, independent business women.

“What can I say—it is Woman Up!—for women and about women and advancing women. What can be better than that? x93 Baumann adds. “There is something for everyone…food and fashion and fitness alongside programs on finance and business leading into trends and innovation. Woman Up! is perfect for students, mothers and daughters, families, professional women—really everyone! x93

“This event should bring new ideas to the top of your mind and hopefully inspire you to achieve personal goals, x93 Pechacek says. “Guests should honestly walk away from this event feeling relaxed, motivated and happy. x93

Shepherd Express ’ Woman Up! takes place Saturday, Feb. 7 at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center (640 S. 84th St.) 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit woman’s organization, 9to5. To purchase tickets, visit expressmilwaukee.com.