Larry Sanders Breaks His Silence

Former Bucks star Larry Sanders finally broke his silence in regards to his abrupt and unexpected exodus from the team today in an exclusive confessional interview with Derek Jeter's Players Tribune.

In the video, LS discusses where his mind has been, where he disappeared to when he was listed as being out for "personal reasons," his relationship with medicinal marijuana, and how he wishes he could have given the proper goodbye to Bucks fans.

