Really, really odd choice of play call. I was all for going for it because I don't think the 3 does us any good. We can't stop them, there's plenty of time left and they are absolutely going to put points on the board. We need the 7.

But I don't understand why you don't stick with what got you there. PJ Hill will get those less than 2 yards straight of the middle, no doubt. We have less than 100 yards passing all game, clearly passing isn't going to win us this game. Stick with the run, its taken you up and down the field.

Why do coaches think that trick plays are necessary in bowl games?

I so heartily disagree with that play call.