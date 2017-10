Have you all seen this Sack Tracker that Madison.com has going? Though the obvious topic here is how sad it is that there is enough data to compile such a graphic, I'm just going to go ahead and give major props to them for such spectacular use of graphics and data to make an interactive page for fans. Pardon my journalism nerd-ness, but this is great usage of the internet and websites to give readers more information than can be printed in the paper's pages. Well done, folks.