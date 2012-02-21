Admirals and Predators extend their association

The Admirals announced this week that they have extended their contract with the Predators to be their top developmental affiliate through 2013-2014 season. The contract includes a mutual option for the following season.

The current season is the 14th during which the two teams have been aligned. It has been fruitful for the Admirals, who have an above .500 winning percentage over the life of the partnership.

The Predators signed up with the Admirals upon their inception in the NHL in 1998. They are the only team in American Hockey League history to have eight consecutive seasons of 40 or more wins and 90 or more points.

Additionally, 120 players have played games for both teams. 12 current Predators spent time in Milwaukee.

The relationship between the two teams is actually the third longest in the AHL.