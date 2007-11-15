Badger Fight November 15, 2007 | 10:54 PM So fighting in college hockey is pretty much non-existent. It's bad sportsmanship and basically goes against what all programs say they're trying to teach. There may be some pushing and shoving, especially in big rivalries, but the refs are in the middle of it so quick, it never turns into anything. Except for last Saturday night, when North Dakota and Wisconsin got into a major fight at the end of their game. We're talking major brawl. We're talking I read somewhere (though I can't video evidence) that the coaches needed to be separated. Apparently this fight was brewing, involving various incidents leading up to the actual fight including a UND player slashing the Bucky Badger mascot as he left the ice before the game. Here's a YouTube of the fight: The result was mostly a lot of penalties and the ND player who went after Bucky has been ordered by the WCHA to write a letter of apology to Bucky. And from USCHO.com: When the fight was finally broken up, the five North Dakota skaters, Chay Genoway, Zach Jones, Kaip, Derrick LaPoint and Matt Watkins, and the Wisconsin skaters, Kyle Klubertanz, Brendan Smith, Ben Street, Podge Turnbull and Turris, were escorted from the ice, as 122 penalty minutes were given out. Things even got testy after the conclusion of the game, as North Dakota coach Dave Hakstol and Wisconsin coach Mike Eaves had to be separated by referees Jon Campion and Derek Shepherd. "From the bench, the whole thing bothered me how it unfolded and carried on," Eaves said. "I was just disappointed and I expressed it to him. How often do you see that in college hockey?" Nicole