Badger men's 2012-2013 schedule released

The Wisconsin Badger men's hockey team will celebrate it's 50th season of the modern era this season - it will also be their last as a member of the WCHA.

And those aren't the only historic parts of the season.

They open up in Green Bay against brand-new program Penn State.

And they will be dedicating the ice at the Kohl Center as "Bob Johnson Rink."

They are playing 12 games against last year's tournament teams.

Practice begins Oct. 6 and the team will scrimmage against Team USA's U-18 squad.

They don't play a home game til the first week of November and that Friday night home game will be when the ice is dedicated to "Badger" Bob.

The season starts unusually, with the scrimmage and the games at the Resch Center against Penn State, followed by a week off and the home series. Another off week happens before the team welcomes Minnesota to the Kohl Center in mid-November.

Interestingly, the UW release says the February 17 game that we all thought was guaranteed to be played against Minnesota at Soldier Field in Chicago is listed as being played at a to be determined location.

The final series of the season is against St. Cloud State in March and will be played at the Alliant Energy Center. The Badgers last played there in 2005.

Check out the full schedule here: http://www.uwbadgers.com/sports/m-hockey/sched/wis-m-hockey-sched.html