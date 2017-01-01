Badger women's hockey is spectacular

This season, the Wisconsin Badger women's hockey team is 19-1-0. They have just one loss - to rival Minnesota - and have not tied a game.

They lost just twice last season and tied twice as well. But both the losses came in 2010. Their schedule is open until the new year.

That means that in the entirety of the year 2011, the Badger women's hockey team lost just one game. ONE GAME.

Over the course of a calendar year the team is 42-1-2.

That's an amazing feat.

As they won out the season last year, they reached a team total of 37 wins - an NCAA record.

Their current 14-game win streak ties their highest win streak from last season - they ended 2010-2011 on a similar streak, ending up as National Champions. They had two ties in late January, so they actually ended the season on a 27-game unbeaten streak.

Finding women's hockey stats on line is sketchy at best, so I can't give you comparisons, but since the women have been the undisputed #1 in the country.