Badger women's hockey wins National Semi-Final, plays for National Championship

The Badger womens hockey team was dominant in the National Semifinal Friday night as they beat Boston College 6-2 to advance to the National Championship game Sunday at 5 pm.

The National Championship game will be available via webcast on NCAA.com.

Hilary Knight stepped her game, scoring two goals, as did Britanny Ammerman.

The BC Eagles scored within the first minute of the game, making many fans nervous, but the Badgers responded with goals in the seventh and 13th minute. I'm not sure about anyone else, but that quick response made me so much more comfortable with the Badgers chances in the game.

The Badgers had a rough final few games of the season and despite the fact that they were ranked No. 1 in the country all but one week this season, its been widely accepted that this Badger team is one of the weaker ones Wisconsin has fielded in recent years. (Hilarious, isn't it? No. 1 team in the country "isn't that good.")

But the Badgers came out skating hard and they didn't let the early goal shake them.

They took control on Carolyne Prevosts short-handed goal and BC was never really in it from there.

When the Badgers scored their fifth goal with 7:46 in the third, the announcers said something about how that was probably the back-breaker for BC and it was somewhat laughable. Not in a cocky way, but they hadn't really put together an offensive onslaught at all. 3 goals in 8 minutes would have been a miracle.

The game featured 14 penalties, which is about 10 more than I'm used to seeing in a Badger womens game. The refs were quick to the whistle and neither team really took advantage. The Badgers were 1-8 on PP while BC was 1-6.