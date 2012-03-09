Badgers' Brianna Decker Named Top 3 Patty Kaz finalist

Junior forward Brianna Decker was named a Patty Kazmaier Award Top 3 Finalist this week. She is joined by Jocelyne Lamoureux of North Dakota and Florence Schelling of Northeastern University.

Decker leads the nation in goals, with 36, while Lamoureux leads in points, points per game and assists. Schelling is a goalie with a .950 save percentage and a 1.42 goals against average.

This, obviously, means my beloved Hilary Knight did not make the top 3 and is out of the running for the award.

The official paragraph for Decker:

Brianna Decker

In leading the top-seeded Badgers into the NCAA tournament, Decker paces the nation with 36 goals this season and ranks second in the country with 78 points. In Western Collegiate Hockey Association play, Decker tallied 54 points (20-34) in 28 conference games en route to being named the WCHA Player of the Year and earning First Team All-WCHA honors. In 36 games this season, Decker has 33 multi-point games and ranks third in the nation with 2.14 points per game. As an alternate captain, Decker helped lead Wisconsin to the No. 1 ranking in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Women's College Hockey Poll in 21-of-22 weeks this season. Decker has also recorded four hat tricks this season and has five game-winning goals.

If Decker wins, it will give Wisconsin back to back wins for the first time ever.