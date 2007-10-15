BCS poll out October 15, 2007 | 06:55 AM If ever there were a question about what kind of topsy-turvy upside down, wild college football season we're having, the BCS rankings that came out yesterday confirm it. We've got two one-loss teams in the top 5. Ohio State, who was not even in any Big Ten championship conversations to start the year is the #1 team. South Florida (who?) is the #2 team.There are a half-dozen two-loss teams on the list. USC is #14. Last year's champion is #15. Michigan, who were on the losing side of the biggest upset in many, many years, is #25. BCS Standings 1. Ohio State 2. South Florida 3. Boston College 4. LSU 5. Oklahoma 6. South Carolina 7. Kentucky 8. Arizona State 9. West Virginia 10. Oregon 11. Virginia Tech 12. Cal 13. Kansas 14. USC 15. Florida 16. Missouri 17. Auburn 18. Hawaii 19. Virginia 20. Georgia 21. Tennessee 22. Texas 23. Cincinnati 24. Texas Tech 25. Michigan Nicole