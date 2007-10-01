Big Ten Football doesn't suck as much your conference does October 01, 2007 | 02:03 PM Ohio State is #4. Wisconsin is #5. Purdue is #23. I'm not so stupid as to not recognize that this is less about us being great and more about other teams sucking. However, my team's don't suck more than your conference's teams! In all seriousness, for all the crap that we took in the first few weeks due to Michigan's loss, I'd say we've rebounded rather nicely. There isn't another conference with two teams in the top 5. It's a long season and people are just way too quick to jump on the bandwagon. When was the last time you remember being in the 5th week of the season and having two one-loss teams in the top 10? There are 12 one-loss teams in the top 25. Nicole