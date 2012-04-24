Braun conspicuously not on MLB All-Star advertising

×

This is the advertising MLB has been sending out reminding fans to vote for the All-Star Game. (Yes, we ARE less than 20 games into the season, but that doesn't seem to matter when it comes to popularity contests.)

Your reigning NL MVP and one of last year's most popular vote-getter, however, is conspicuously absent from this material. You'll notice that squeaky-clean Matt Kemp, whom many wanted to be named NL MVP, is front and center. Kemp, it should be noted, was the third NL starting outfielder and he received 1.6 million LESS votes than Braun did.

Listen, maybe we're looking for a fight, but it does seem very obvious that MLB doesn't have one of its (former?) most popular players on the ad.

In the "this isn't a conspiracy camp," there are multiple players, besides Braun, who also received more than 5 million votes a piece for last year's All-Star Game that aren't on this ad, including Robinson Cano, Adrian Gonzalez, Alex Rodriguez, Jose Bautista and Curtis Granderson.

With Braun having been so popular among the fans last season, it will be interesting to see how the fan reaction and his numbers change this season. Will he even be voted onto the team? I would assume that even if the fans snub him, the player vote will at least put him on the roster.