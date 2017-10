Hey folks, sorry I haven't posted anything here about Braun, but I've been in charge of coverage over at BrewCrewBall.com.

Head over there for a post summarizing the press conference, as well as a (large) collection of links about the verdict.

Make sure you check back, as there will be another collection of reactions to the press conference as well.

And join the conversation. You won't find a smarter group of Brewers fans discussing the situation.