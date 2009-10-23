×

Friday, October 23, 2009

Brewers’ Braun to open restaurant in Lake Geneva

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun is part of an ownership group that is opening a fine-dining restaurant in Lake Geneva.



The Ryan Braun Tavern and Grill will be open in late November or early 2010 in an existing restaurant space that is being extensively renovated, said Nez Balelo, Braun’s Los Angeles-based agent. Balelo declined to disclose how much Braun is investing in the project, saying he is part of a group that includes several business executives from Chicago and Lake Geneva.



Braun has been approached several times in recent years to get involved in a restaurant.



“Ryan has an appreciation for fine food and fine dining and has always talked about getting involved in a restaurant,” Balelo said. “This just seemed like the right opportunity.”