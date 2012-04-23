Braun receives Silver Slugger and MVP awards

The crowd was weirdly subdued today when Ryan Braun was awarded his MVP trophy by former-Brewers and two-time MVP winner Robin Yount.

Not only did I expect the kind of loud cheers that accompanied Braun during Opening Day, but I assumed there would be a long, loud M! V! P! chant. Neither of those things happened.

The crowd was rather comotose throughout the game, so their lack of reaction for Braun was par for the course of the day, but the whole thing ended up being rather anti-climatic and boring because the sell-out crowd never got into it. I felt a little bad for Braun, really. The crowd should have been going nuts.

Here's some pictures from JS

