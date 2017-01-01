Breaking News: Al Harris Done for Season

This seemed like the likely outcome, but it still hurts to hear - the freak play that happened far from the action late in Sunday afternoon's game has resulted in an injury that will keep Al Harris from playing the rest of the season.

No more news, yet. But Nick Barnett just tweeted about it: NickBarnett Bad news!!! Lost al this whole season

According to the Journal-Sentinel, a website part-owned by Harris' agent is reporting that he tore his left ACL and is done for the season. This is apparently the same website that broke news of Harris' spleen issues last season.