Brewers acquire Torres, sign Riske December 08, 2007 | 12:18 PM Just before they hopped their planes home, the Brewers and the Pirates reached a deal that brought reliever Salomon Torres to Milwaukee for relief prospects Marino Salas and Kevin Roberts. From MilwaukeeBrewers.com: Torres is signed through 2008 under a two-year, $6.5 million contract that pays $3.2 million this season and has a $3.75 club option for 2009. The short-term nature of the Brewers' commitment was also appealing in making the trade. Full story here David Riske, a free agent righty who was most recently with Kansas City also signed this week. Rumor has it that he could be able to give Turnbow a run at the closer spot. Whether or not he gets it (though his deal includes some big bucks if he is named closer) I think it's good to put some competition up for Turnbow. From MilwaukeeBrewers.com: The deal reportedly guarantees $13 million over the course of the contract and could pay more than $20 million if Riske emerges as the closer. The contract includes an option for a fourth season worth about $4.75 million, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Full story here Nicole