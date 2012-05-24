Brewers claim Ransom, demote Maysonet

In a move that many hoped they'd make, the Brewers claimed former Arizona Diamondback Cody Ransom off waivers. Ransom hit .269 with four homers and 13 RBI while with the Diamondbacks and is a career .226/.310/.409 hitter over 248 major league games.

Since Alex Gonzalez went down, the Brewers have been woefully thin at SS. Cesar Izturis is not a long term option and Edwin Maysonet, while he did bring some heroics, is a career minor leaguer.

Ransom is 36, and therefore as vulnerable as Alex Gonzale was, but is still an update over Izturis and also offers a viable option as a LHB off the bench.

Ransom's career numbers say that this year is probably an anomaly and the DBacks dropping him would seem to say that they agree, but you have to applaud Melvin for trying anything he can to shore up the middle infield. It's a low-cost, low-risk move.

In order to make more room on the roster, Gonzalez was moved to the 60-day DL.