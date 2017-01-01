Brewers Trivia and Facts

Watching the World Series has me in the baseball mood - despite the fact that it feels like months since the Brewers played a game.

As always, answers posted in a day or two.

Brewers Trivia:

What Brewers pitcher won two games during the 1982 World Series

Who was the first Brewers player to hit for the cycle?

Who is the Brewers all-time king of relievers, who has appeared in more games than any other Brewers pitcher?

Robin Yount holds the Brewers record for consecutive games played with 274. Who was the iron man pitcher who posted a franchise record eight consecutive complete games?

Robin Yount and Paul Molitor rank first and second, respectively, on many Brewers all-time lists, including games, at-bats, runs, and hits. In which major offensive category is Molitor first and Yount second?

This former National League pitcher had his most productive years while with Milwaukee, including 1978, when he posted a franchise record 22 wins. Name this lefty hurler who also set club records for ERA and complete games that year.

Who is the longtime Milwaukee pitcher who holds numerous Brewers career marks, including starts, wins, shutouts, and innings pitched?

Brewers Facts (per my Brewers calendar):

"Bambi's Bombers," nicknamed for manager George Bamberger, posted the Brewers' first winning record in 1978, a 93-win season good for third place.

After losing the first two games of the 1982 American League Championship Series to the California Angels, the Brewers made history by returning home and sweeping the final three games to secure the pennant, the first such comeback in LCS history.

The top two games in Brewers history with the highest attendance occurred on the final days of two different seasons - 1999 (55,992) and 2000 (56, 354).

In the Brewers rookie year, 1970, Tommy Harper recorded a team triple crown, leading the club in batting average, homers, and RBI.

After beginning his career 0-for-10, Robin Yount got his first hit, a single, off Baltimore's Dave McNally on April 12, 1974.