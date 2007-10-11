Brian Elliot wins NHL debut October 11, 2007 | 02:07 PM Brian Elliot made his debut last night with the Ottawa Senators. And he did it while wearing his University of Wisconsin goalie mask. Elliot allowed just one goal and made 27 saves. From the Senators website: Elliott, the 291st overall pick in the 2003 entry draft, claimed a spot on the Ottawa roster while Ray Emery recovers from off-season wrist surgery. The rookie watched Martin Gerber put up a 1.73 goals-against average in the first four games, then finally got his shot. He admitted to a case of pre-game nerves, but Elliott savoured his first NHL start and win."You're nervous and it's your first game, and obviously you're playing in the NHL," he said. "It's the game you've prepared your whole life for, so that's how I went into it. I was prepared, and knowing how I play my game, I just needed to do that and everything would be all right." Elliott stopped 27 shots, including a brilliant save on Alexei Zhitnik about a minute after Vermette's goal. The Thrashers defenceman got free at the side of the net on a give-and-go pass, but Elliott sprawled back with his right pad to keep the puck out.