Brianna Decker wins Patty Kazmaier Award

Brianna Decker became Wisconsin's fourth winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award yesterday, joining Sara Bauer, Jessie Vetter and Meghan Duggan.

The Patty Kaz is giving to the top women's hockey player in the country and the win is just the topper to a list of awards she's been given this year. Decker was also named a CCM Division I Women's Hockey All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association earlier this week. Additionally, she was named the 2012 WCHA Player of the Year and is an All-WCHA First Team honoree.

Decker led the nation in goals and was tied for the most points in the nation. She set a UW record, scoring points in 32 consecutive games over the past two seasons.

Decker seemed absolutely shocked to win the award and they joked she might need some oxygen.

When the finalists were narrowed down to Decker, Jocelyne Lamoureux and Florence Schelling, the consensus was that the award would go to Decker. Schelling's stats would have had to have been epic, as a goalie, to outdo the offensive out-put of the others, and they weren't. J.Lam racked up a large number of penalty minutes this season, which many thought would be a deterant to those picking her over Decker.

Decker made a few jokes in her acceptance speech, including saying the National Championship game against Minnesota would be "more than a bloodbath."