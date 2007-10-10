Bucks win! October 10, 2007 | 08:08 AM I don't pay a whole lot of attention to the NBA, but I did see that the Bucks beat the Bulls in a pre-season game. I don't have many expectations for the Bucks going into any season, so I can't see this one being any different. All the talking heads are proclaiming Yi as the second coming, but I remember hearing the same thing about Andrew Bogut and countless others, so the hype does nothing to change my opinion on their chances. I'll believe it when I see it. Besides, the guy fouled out in 11 minutes last night. That's right, he had 6 fouls in 11 minutes last night. What a spectacular debut!! It's been like a week since Yi's been here and he's already saying the pressure is getting to him and reports say Bulls rookie Joakim Noah was the guy who won the spotlight in the game, not Yi. I can't promise tons of Bucks coverage, but I'll do my best to stay on the ball and keep track of the progress this season. Game recap here. Nicole