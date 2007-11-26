Coach-go-round November 26, 2007 | 08:53 PM It's that time of year again. But the ride seems to have started early and is certainly more crowded the usual. The list (thus far) of outgoing coaches: Ole Miss' Ed Orgeron Georgia Tech's Chan Gailey Texas A&M's Dennis Franchione (to be replaced by former Packer coach Mike Sherman) Lloyd Carr at Michigan (retired) Duke's Ted Roof Arkansas' Houston Nutt Washington State's Bill Doba Southern Miss's Jeff Bower Baylor's Guy Morriss Northern Illinois' Joe Novak (retired) Southern Methodist's Phil Bennett Also, rumors surround the retirement of Sonny Lubick at Colorado State Nicole