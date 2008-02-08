Condescension, thy name is Eric Karabell

<a href="http://sports.espn.go.com/fantasy/baseball/flb/story?page=mlbdk2k8milpreview">This</a> is a fantasy baseball preview of the Brewers on ESPN.com. It couldn't be more obnoxious, contradictory or just-plain wrong. The biggest glaring error is the line that states Prince Fielder had 40 HRs last year. You'd think ESPN's fact-checkers would be able to look something so simple up, but apparently clubs like the Brewers don't rate high enough for that. Corey Hart isn't even mentioned in the article.

The second paragraph reads: "The precipitous decline the Brewers suffered, winning only nine games in August and then fighting just to stay above .500 the rest of the way as the Cubs breezed by them, set the stage for the offseason plan, which now appears to be focused at winning this season."

The Cubs won the division with just 2 days left in the season. That's breezing by us?

Instead of going on, I urge you to read it yourself and see if you're not as angry as I was when I was done reading.