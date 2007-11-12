Congratulations Ryan Braun! November 12, 2007 | 01:55 PM Ryan Braun was named the N.L. Rookie of the Year today!!!! In the closest vote in the NL since they adopted the new voting system, Braun edged Troy Tulowitski 128 points to 126. from MilwaukeeBrewers.com "Braun's offensive numbers made a compelling case. He batted .324 and led NL rookies with 34 home runs and a .634 slugging percentage, breaking the Major League rookie record set by Mark McGwire, who slugged .618 for Oakland in 1987. Braun drove in 97 runs and stole 15 bases. He ranked in the top four among NL rookies in average, slugging percentage, extra-base hits, RBIs, runs, total bases, triples, multi-hit games, hits, batting average, stolen bases and on-base percentage. Imagine if he had played all season. Braun didn't make his big league debut until May 25, when he was promoted from Triple-A Nashville to spark a Brewers offense that was slumping on a West Coast road trip. Braun played in 113 games and made 112 starts at third base. " Nicole