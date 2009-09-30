Corey Hart's season is over

Looks like Corey Hart is done for the season with some finger fractures and the ever vigilant Journal-Sentinel can't seem to understand why. Of course, if you watched the game last night, you saw Corey Hart get picked off of first, though the ump missed the part where he failed to get back to the bag and therefore was safe, but I digress. Because it was a close play, FSN showed a ton of replays and even noted that Rockies' first baseman Todd Helton managed to put his foot between Corey and the bag and Corey's hand jammed into and over Helton's shoe. I found it so disturbing, I commented on it in last night's BCB game thread. But, apparently, the J-S doesn't have my spectacular sleuthing skills or DirectTV capabilities and therefore has written that it's for unsure reasons. Seriously, Witrado gets paid to do this. Why Can't I??

Hart has possible finger fractures

By Anthony Witrado of the Journal Sentinel

Sept. 30, 2009 7:35 p.m.

Denver - About 20 minutes prior to first pitch, it was announced Brewers rightfielder Corey Hart suffered possible compression fractures to his fourth and fifth fingers on the right hand. It isn't clear yet how he hurt the fingers.

Team physician William Raasch will further examine Hart for clarification, but nothing more was known. That could mean Hart won't be with the team for the next couple days or possibly the season if he's flying back to Milwaukee to see Raasch.

Macha didn't shed any light on this during his pre-game media session, saying only that Jody Gerut was getting a turn in right field tonight.

There may be more info on this after the game.