A commenter over on BCB coined a new term and I'm digging it-

brewtal

brewtal [BROO-tal (adj) – 1. savage; cruel; inhuman: Watching Jeff Suppan is brewtal.

2. crude; coarse: Manny Parra’s pitching is brewtal.

3. harsh; The weather is brewtal today. The Milwaukee pitching has been brewtal this year.

4. taxing, demanding, or exhausting: They’re having a brewtal time throwing strikes.

by jimf on Oct 1, 2009 5:05 PM CDT reply actions 0 recs