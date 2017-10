Ding Dong the Witch is Dead October 07, 2007 | 12:11 PM The Wicked Witch of the West is dead. Sadly, I didn't see it, but USC lost to Stanford tonight. I missed a lot of good action, but I will have plenty to report on Wisconsin Hockey tomorrow. (and also, that game that happened at 11am who's existence I'm in denial about) In the meantime, let's just revel in all that is USC having lost. GEAUX TIGERS! GEAUX LSU!