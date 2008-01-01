Early Outback Bowl thoughts..

The commentators just came out with the nugget that over the past 12 years the Badgers bowl game has gone as the last game of the season. If they win the final regular season game, they win their bowl. If they lose, they lose their bowl.

Also, the mental errors are driving me nuts. Stupid, stupid penalties and the need to take 2 timeouts already is leaving us around Cute Sports central really fed up. We're still just in the first quarter!

Thank god PJ Hill looks like he's back in form. A graphic went up that showed the production of our three backs this season. They combined for 2,000 yards and 22 TDs. And Hill by far carried that load.

No other Wisconsin quarterback in recent memory would have scored the TD Donovan scored. We are just not normally that mobile or that willing to take a hit. It's huge to have Donovan's mobility.