Estrada to 15 day DL

Doug Melvin was on the radio this morning stating that he thought Marco Estrada would miss 3-4 starts and later today he was put on the 15-day DL. He left yesterday's game with what was termed a right hip-flexor strain, but is now being called a quad injury.

Mike McClendon has been called up from Nashville to replace Estrada on the roster.

The current option looks to be Manny Parra taking a role as a starting pitcher, but it's still possible that Mike Fiers will be called up.

Parra struggled as a starter and seems to finally be finding his home in the bullpen. Moving him around again is likely not going to do great things for his seemingly fragile psyche. Parra last started a game in August 2010 - he missed all of last season with an injury.

Fiers' schedule lines up with the need for a starter - it will be on Tuesday.

Another option might be Claudio Vargas, who the Brewers signed in mid-May. Gord Ash said at the time that Vargas was being signed exclusively for the minor leagues. But no one will be surprised if he makes an appearance in the majors.

It was rumored that Vargas had retired, but Ash said he had been pitching in Mexico.