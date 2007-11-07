Excuses, Excuses November 07, 2007 | 06:34 PM I'll be the first to admit that I've been a bit of a bloggin' slacker this season. The past few weeks have been especially rough, as my truck gave up the ghost and I've been relegated to taking the bus to and from work. That means I left the house at 7 am and returned sometimes around 6 pm (on a good day). The bus makes me motion sick, so I was in no mood to come home and sit in front of the computer screen. Alas, that's all over because on Monday night I purchased a 2007 Ford Focus ZX3. It's cute and extremely gas efficient and most importantly cheap and it's mine, all mine. The picture is a reasonable facsimile, since they already took my car off their website. My car is "toreador red" which means it's maroon. Today I woke up extremely sick, with a temp of 101 and the cold to end all colds. We feared strep, but it looks like I'm just getting hit real bad with the cold going around. On Friday, I'm heading to Ames, Iowa for the weekend. I know, I know, what could I possibly be doing in Ames? Well I'm going to visit a friend, but the bonus is that we'll be attending the Iowa State/Colorado game Saturday morning. I'll be knocking another stadium off the list! Anyway, that being said, I look to return next week in full force. With any luck (yeah right) these catastrophes are behind me. Nicole