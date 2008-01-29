Former Badgers tearin' up the NHL

Last week's game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks featured five former Badgers, four of which were members of the 2006 National Championship team.

Joe Pavelski scored a short-handed goal to lead the Sharks over the Badger-heavy Blackhawks featuring Jack Skille, Jacob Dowell and Adam Burish. Burish scored his first NHL goal in his 58th game, while Skille scored his third goal of the season.

Also skating for the Blackhawks is Rene Bourque, who was a Badger from 2000-2004.

Read the full recap of the Blackhawks/Sharks matchup <a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=Recap&gameNumber=737&season=20072008&gameType=2">here. </a>

_____

Both Skille and Dowell have been splitting time between the Blackhawks and their affiliate in Rockford. They were sent down last Friday, but Skille was promptly pulled back up yesterday to join Chicago for their upcoming 17 day road trip.

Good for Skille for heading back up so quick, but here's hoping they send him down again ever so briefly for Rockford's trip to play the Admirals on Feb. 22. If both Dowell and Skille are skating, it should be a fun reunion trip to the Bradley Center, especially since the UW band is scheduled to be at the Ads game that night. You'd better believe the boyfriend and I will be there in full UW regalia. We also plan to play surrogate Phil for the night! ;)

__________

Here's the full list of Badgers currently skating in the NHL:

<table class="table" cellspacing="0"><thead align="center"><tr><td colspan="3">Badgers in the NHL</td></tr> <tr> <td>PLAYER</td> <td>POSITION</td> <td>TEAM</td></tr></thead> <tbody> <tr> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8471504" target="_blank">Rene Bourque</a></td> <td>Wing</td> <td>Chicago Blackhawks</td></tr> <tr class="odd"> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8470335" target="_blank">Alex Brooks</a></td> <td>Defense</td> <td>St. Louis Blues</td></tr> <tr> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8470063" target="_blank">Adam Burish</a></td> <td>Wing</td> <td>Chicago Blackhawks</td></tr> <tr class="odd"> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8446053" target="_blank">Chris Chelios</a></td> <td>Defense</td> <td>Detroit Red Wings</td></tr> <tr> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app/?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8471352">Jake Dowell</a>

</td><td style="vertical-align: top;">Forward

</td><td style="vertical-align: top;">Chicago Blackhawks

</td></tr><tr> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app/?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8470880" target="_blank">Brian Elliott</a></td> <td>Goalie</td> <td>Ottawa Senators</td></tr> <tr class="odd"> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8470104" target="_blank">Tom Gilbert</a></td> <td>Defnese</td> <td>Edmonton Oilers</td></tr> <tr> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8468482" target="_blank">Dany Heatley</a></td> <td>Wing</td> <td>Ottawa Senators</td></tr> <tr class="odd"> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8456595" target="_blank">Sean Hill</a></td> <td>Defense</td> <td>Minnesota Wild</td></tr> <tr> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8467564" target="_blank">Matt Hussey</a></td> <td>Forward</td> <td>Colorado Avalanche</td></tr> <tr class="odd"> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8470794" target="_blank">Joe Pavelski</a></td> <td>Center</td> <td>San Jose Sharks</td></tr> <tr> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8467856" target="_blank">Brian Rafalski</a></td> <td>Defense</td> <td>Detroit Red Wings</td></tr> <tr class="odd"> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8468432" target="_blank">Steve Reinprecht</a></td> <td>Center</td> <td>Phoenix Coyotes</td></tr><tr><td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app/?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8471681" target="_blank">Jack Skille</a></td><td>Wing</td><td>Chicago Blackhawks</td></tr> <tr class="odd"> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8470600" target="_blank">Ryan Suter</a></td> <td>Defense</td> <td>Nashville Predators</td></tr> <tr> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8467889" target="_blank">Dave Tanabe</a></td> <td>Defense</td> <td>Carolina Hurricanes</td></tr> <tr class="odd"> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8468515" target="_blank">Brad Winchester</a></td> <td>Wing</td> <td>Dallas Stars

</td></tr> <tr> <td><a href="http://www.nhl.com/nhl/app?service=page&page=PlayerDetail&playerId=8471188" target="_blank">Andy Wozniewski</a></td> <td>Defense</td> <td>Toronto Maple Leafs</td></tr></tbody></table>