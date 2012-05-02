Gamel has torn ACL

After last night's play, today's news seems inevitable, but word is that Mat Gamel tore his ACL trying not to run into the wall while catching a foul ball Tuesday night. Gamel will need surgery and will likely miss the rest of the season.

Gamel had finally gotten his chance to become the starting first baseman and just a month into the season, his chance is over.

Frustration probably doesn't begin to cover how he feels.

Doug Melvin already went on record basically saying that the club now can't stay committed to Gamel as the long-term first baseman. He said he'd like to think he still is, but they can't be sure.

In response to the likely end to Gamel's season, the AAA Nashville Sounds started Brooks Conrad at first base. The other options will be Travis Ishikawa and Corey Hart. The Brewers infield depth is rather thin, but they have quite a few outfield options, meaning they could easily replace Hart in right field with someone like Aoki, Morgan or Gomez.

However, Conrad has been hitting incredibly well in Nashville - .400 with five home runs and 13 RBI. The likely answer in the short term will be a Conrad and Ishikawa platoon - Ishikawa is left-handed.