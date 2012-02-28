Geoffrion called by Habs, will honor family with number

It took just 10 days for Blake Geoffrion to get called up from AHL Hamilton to his NHL parent-club Montreal.

You'll remember that Blake, when he skates for the Canadiens, will become a fourth-generation Hab.

Both great-grandfather Howie Morentz's number 7 and grandfather "Boom Boom" Geoffrion's number 5 are retired by Montreal and new callups usually just get assigned a number by the team, but Blake's no ordinary call-up, so he's choosing to sport #57 in honor of his famous family.

It's unclear whether Blake will debut on Tuesday on the road in Tampa Bay or Thursday at home vs Minnesota. Either way, he'll set a new record when he becomes the fourth-generation to skate for Montreal this week.

Blake wasn't getting major ice time in Nashville, so here's hoping he finds his groove with the Habs and doesn't find the weight and pressure of the family legacy too much to bear.