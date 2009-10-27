Great News for Badger Men's Hockey

Derek Lee gains his eligibility

Freshman men's hockey forward officially a part of the Badgers

Oct. 27, 2009

MADISON, Wis. -- Freshman forward Derek Lee (North Vancouver, British Columbia) has been cleared by the NCAA and can officially join the Wisconsin men's hockey program.

The 5-10, 165-pound forward began practicing with the Badgers last week after his initial eligibility waiver was received by the NCAA Eligibility Center. Prior to last week, Lee had been watching practice from the sidelines.

Today, the NCAA approved Lee's initial eligibility waiver, which makes him eligible to practice, compete and receive athletic aid.

A right-handed shot, Lee skated last season with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL, posting 18 goals and 71 points in 70 games to rank second on the team. His team captured the league's regular-season title. Prior to last season, Lee skated two years with Salmon Arm of the BCHL. He led the team with 25 goals and 83 points in 63 games during 2007-08 and scored 18 goals and 48 points in 56 games in 2006-07 as a teammate of current Badger goaltender Scott Gudmandson. Lee has also twice skated for Canada, for Team B.C. at the Canada Winter Games, and with the gold medal-winning Canada West at the 2007 World Junior A Challenge.