Hank Aaron to speak at Marquette Spring graduation

Marquette announced today that Hall of Famer Hank Aaron will be the commencement speaker for their Spring graduation ceremony.

Aaron will also be receiving an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.

A former Milwaukee Brewer and Milwaukee Brave, Aaron is legendary in Milwaukee doesn't make too many public appearances. He does some work with the Brewers and their big ticket events will sometimes give you a change to interact with Aaron, but for the most part, he's a fairly private guy and doesn't do too much public interaction.

So if you or anyone you know wants to give or sell a lowly blogger a ticket to the ceremony, I'd be incredibly grateful.

There aren't many other sports figures I'd go out of my way just to be in the same room as.