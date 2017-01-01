Happy Thanksgiving

Just wanted to say thank you all for reading every day. Hope everyone has a great day filled with family, friends, food and football. Enjoy the time you have folks, even when they get on your nerves, it's the only family you've got.

Today I'm thankful for many things, but instead of giving you a long, sappy list, I'll use this as an excuse to post pictures of my dogs. I'm thankful for the unconditional love, snuggles and laughter my dogs give me on a daily basis. I couldn't get through my days without them.

This is Jazz, the golden retriever

Flash, our second-ever foster and our first forever basset

And our newest addition, Betsy