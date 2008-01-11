Holy Packer craziness

I'm not sure what it is about this season, but I feel as though the Packer playoff coverage has been ridiculous and over the top. As the game is tomorrow, it's reached it's frenzy today.

Tonight there will be a community pep rally at Lambeau. Each of the local tv station have hosted their own locally produced specials. On last night's 10:00 news, I'd say about 70% of the broadcast was Packer related.

There were at least 2 reporters reporting live from the Atrium at Lambeau Field the whole week. There was also a girl reporting live from the parking lot at Miller Park because that's where County Stadium once stood and the Packers used to play at County Stadium.

Come on guys, isn't this a bit of a stretch? They went into a random gas station and asked opinions about the rumor that Brett is coming back and then had graphics with people's email reactions as well.

And of course, this isn't "playoff" coverage. It's "road to the superbowl."

Look, I'm as excited as the next fan. But shouldn't we win a playoff game before we start talking Super Bowl?

Maybe I'm being a wet blanket, but I just think this is way too much too soon. I'm sick of the Packers this week and the game isn't for another 24 hours. This is a whole lot of hype and it could lead to some major letdown.

I'm sorry, but I just don't need to know what the beat writer in Biloxi Mississippi has to say. I don't need to know what Mason Crosby and Jon Ryan think of the Seattle kicker. I don't need to see the Miller Park parking lot or where Brett Favre might have possibly thought about eating dinner once.

I'm well aware of how obsessed this state is, but I just think we should have something to go on, first.

This isn't the wonder team. It isn't infallible (just ask the Bears). Does anyone remember last year? I'm not sure I can believe that this team went from dud to stud in a year. We have flaws and a trip to the Super Bowl just isn't guaranteed. We have to get past Seattle and then we have to deal with Dallas, which we know we have a problem with. Shouldn't we all just take a deep breath and relax and enjoy the game, instead of whipping into a ridiculous frenzy?