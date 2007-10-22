Johnny Estrada, Captain Obvious October 22, 2007 | 06:06 PM This article from the Journal-Sentinel has Johnny Estrada saying his performance this season was "pathetic". Welcome to the bandwagon Johnny, you're a little late to the party. Clearly I'm more than a little bitter about Estrada this season, and not just because he was so bored and mean at the 2nd Brewers Block Party this season. Maybe I'm too easy to jump on his back, but it just seems to me like all this injury talk is a little late. He was really injured all season and no one said anything? I don't feel like this can be explained away as a "strategy" move, either. If he truly was injured and we can expect more in the future - well I guess I'll get off his back. But I was really turned off by his lackluster effort and this way-after-the-season explanation just sounds like justification. Nicole