Knight, Decker Patty Kaz Top 10 Finalists

The list of of Patty Kazmaier finalists was narrowed down to 10 today and two Badgers made the list.

Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker are both named to the Top 10 list.

This is Hilary's third time on the Top 10 list.

Despite the fact that her senior year numbers probably aren't as great as we all would have hoped, for me there's no one on this list that compares to Hilary.

Over on the discussion boards at USCHO.com, they're really pushing women from other teams - I get the idea that folks are sick of Wisconsin's domination. Add to that six of the ten finalists are from the WCHA and I think there's fatigue.

I understand that fans of other teams and leagues think their women should get recognition, but its hard to argue against women that are consistantly playing agains the top talent in the country and still putting up big numbers.

I'm surprised both Lamoreux sisters made the final list. Both, I think, are on there as a virute of their careers, not just this season - as, I think, is Hilary.

Amanda Kessel is a very good player, but just a sophomore and I think will be passed over this year in favor of an older player.

It's possible that Florence Schelling is the first non-American, non-Canadian player to make the top 10 list, which is a huge accomplishment. It seems that many of the "second-tier" programs are filled with foreign-born players, as it seems the American college hockey system is the only one in the country that focuses on women's hockey. So congrats to her on that.

Looking strictly at numbers, there's no way Hilary should be the UW winner over Brianna Decker. It will be interesting to see if the 2 UW candidates and the 2 UND candidates split voters.

2012 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Top-10 Finalists