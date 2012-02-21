Linky links

edit: added a new Marquette article from SI published today

I've been reading some really good stuff lately, so I wanted to pass on the links...

Marquette's basketball team has been getting a lot of ink lately. Folks are expecting them to do big things in the Big East and NCAA tournaments.

This NBC Sports article says they're a sleeper pick to make it to the Final Four.

I can't find it anymore, but there was talk on Twitter that Marquette could find themselves with a 2 seed in the tournament.

Howie Magner did an amazing profile of Marquette coach Buzz Williams for Inside Milwaukee. This is must read for Milwaukee sports fans.

This is a few months old, but is a good primer on what Marquette so good for those that haven't been following the Golden Eagles all season.

SI.com calls Marquette hard-playing, says this team is Marquette 3.0

On Milwaukee wrote about what I can only imagine is an awesome storage room in the basement of Miller Park that's chocked full of Brewers, County Stadium and Miller Park memorabilia. I really, really want to go play in this room.

The article only talks to the Brewers employee who runs the room - I wish they'd talked to some more Brewers employees (Gord Ash?) and found out what the plans are for these artifacts.

The ongoing saga over the University of North Dakota using the Sioux nickname is getting ridiculous. The on-again, off-again fight is not only costing the university major money, but might cost them the chance to be an affiliated D1 program.

Here's the Grantland preview for the 2012 Brewers. Jonah Keri says he's still in love with the Brewers.