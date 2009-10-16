Who doesn't love Craig Counsell

There are plenty of great Craig Counsell stories out there, but this one is the best. If you didn't have a ton of love and respect for Craiggers before, you should now.

Counsell a class act

By Tom Haudricourt of the Journal Sentinel

Oct. 16, 2009

My boss, Garry D. Howard, was kind enough to share this e-mail with me that former Marquette basketball coach Rick Majerus, now at St. Louis University, sent to relate an experience he had this week with Brewers veteran infielder and Milwaukee native Craig Counsell.

I'm passing along the e-mail in its entirety because it speaks volumes about the class of Craig Counsell, which is no surprise to me after all of the years I've covered him. I don't think Rick Majerus would mind it because it gives insight to the good deeds of a player who sought no publicity for it on his own.

Here's the letter:

October 16, 2009

Dear Garry,

On Wednesday this week it was my honor and privilege to “cut” a commercial with Craig Counsell for the Special Olympics. Although he had knee surgery the day before, Craig showed up early, stayed late and wanted to scale back his lines in order to not detract from Special Olympian, Tim Allen, when indeed he was the hook for the upcoming events. Craig was cheerful, bright, pleasant and signed an autograph or picture with any one who asked and genuinely felt that it was an honor and privilege to do so.

When the shot was done, he told Special Olympian, Tim, that he lived in Whitefish Bay and to come on by to meet his kids and play with them in their yard if Tim saw them outside. Best of all he meant it!

This guy was the best one million dollar deal in sports. If the Brewer’s don’t sign him for a locker room guy or leadership, it will be their loss. Not to mention he is a terrific, dedicated player who produces.

No matter what happens, Craig lives within 100 miles of Milwaukee and that is everyone’s gain. I haven’t come across a classier professional athlete in my career as a coach. What a life lesson for all of us Craig provides.

Sincerely,

Rick Majerus

Head Basketball Coach

Saint Louis University