Marquette advances to Sweet Sixteen

Marquette started their game against Murray State slowly and things weren't looking favorable well into the second-half. But a 14-2 run gave Marquette some momentum and they went on to win 62-53.

Big East Player of the Year Jae Crowder and Darius Johnson-Odom each had 17 points for the Golden Eagles.

As in the Wisconsin game, Marquette kept Murray State's leading scorer in check. Donte Poole averages 14 a game but scored just seven last night.

Anyone who's watched Marquette this season certainly wasn't concered as the game got late and Marquette was down - they built their season on late game runs and overcoming their opponent.

Marquette will play the winner of the Upstart Norfolk State vs Florida on Thursday.