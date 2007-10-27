Marquette is preseason #12 October 27, 2007 | 09:29 AM The ESPN/USA Today poll was released and Marquette is riding high in the #12 spot. 1. UNC 2. UCLA 3. Memphis 4. Kansas 5. Georgetown 6. Louisville 7. Tennessee 8. Michigan State 9. Indiana 10. Washington State 11. Duke 12. Marquette 13. Oregon 14. Gonzaga 15. Texas A & M 16. Texas 17. Arizona 18. USC 19. Arkansas 20. Pittsburgh 21. Stanford 22. Kentucky 23. S. Illinois 24. North Carolina State 25. Villanova Wisconsin didn't crack the top 25, but did receive 21 votes. Nicole